Comparing Flotek Industries (FTK) & Archrock (AROC)

Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flotek Industries and Archrock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flotek Industries $317.10 million 1.04 -$27.39 million ($0.07) -83.29 Archrock $794.66 million 0.74 $18.95 million ($0.20) -41.60

Archrock has higher revenue and earnings than Flotek Industries. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flotek Industries and Archrock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flotek Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Archrock 0 4 4 0 2.50

Archrock has a consensus target price of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 59.76%. Given Archrock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archrock is more favorable than Flotek Industries.

Dividends

Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Flotek Industries does not pay a dividend. Archrock pays out -240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flotek Industries and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flotek Industries -8.64% -0.21% -0.17% Archrock 2.39% -2.31% -0.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Archrock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Archrock beats Flotek Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT). The ECT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and markets chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion and stimulation activities. Its ECT segment’s services include Reservoir Characterization, Polymer Conformance and Logistics Management. The CICT segment sources citrus oil domestically and internationally, and processor of citrus oils in the world. The CICT segment designs, develops and manufactures products that are sold to companies in the flavor and fragrance industries and specialty chemical industry.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc. engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services. The Aftermarket Services segment sell parts and components, provides operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers. The company was founded on February 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

