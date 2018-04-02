Flow International (FLOW) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flow International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7829448397743 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLOW traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 167,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,472. Flow International has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $54.92.

Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.67 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Flow International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Flow International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flow International in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

