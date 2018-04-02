Flycoin Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (CRYPTO:FLY)

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Flycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00026761 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flycoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Flycoin has a market cap of $391,675.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000559 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Speedcash (SCS) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000091 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flycoin

FLY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Flycoin Coin Trading

Flycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Flycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

