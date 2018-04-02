FMC (FMC) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News headlines about FMC (NYSE:FMC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FMC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8336160650431 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. Loop Capital set a $106.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray set a $90.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.37.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $74.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,026. FMC has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10,285.69, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $903,018.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,952.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

