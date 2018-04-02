Foresight Energy (FELP) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $3.28

Shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 19500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Foresight Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.75 million. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. sell-side analysts expect that Foresight Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foresight Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) by 5,739,700.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Foresight Energy worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

