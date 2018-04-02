Fortum Oyj (FORTUM) Receives €18.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.38 ($22.69).

FORTUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale set a €20.80 ($25.68) price target on shares of Fortum Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on shares of Fortum Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($21.60) target price on shares of Fortum Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($19.14) target price on shares of Fortum Oyj and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of Fortum Oyj (HEL:FORTUM) traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €17.84 ($22.02). 1,290,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,000. The firm has a market cap of $15,850.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of €12.69 ($15.67) and a 52 week high of €18.94 ($23.38).

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the generation and sale of electricity and heat, and operation and maintenance of power plants, as well as energy-related services. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in four business segments: Power, comprising the Company’s power generation, physical operation and trading, as well as expert services for power producers; Heat, consisting of combined heat and power generation (CHP), district heating and cooling activities and business-to-business heating solutions; Russia, including power and heat generation and sales in Russia, and Electricity Solutions, responsible for Fortum’s electricity sales.

