Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. 982,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,332. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $831.71, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,995,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,575,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,487 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,567,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 718,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,108,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

