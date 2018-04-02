Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:FWP opened at $2.17 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,455,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,463,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after buying an additional 99,206 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/forward-pharma-a-s-fwp-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of FP187, a formulation of dimethyl fumarate (DMF) for the treatment of several inflammatory and neurological indications, including multiple sclerosis (MS). The Company’s clinical candidate, FP187, is under development for the treatment of relapsing remitting MS (RRMS) and other immune disorders, such as psoriasis.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.