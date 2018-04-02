Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,951.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,455,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $690,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050,088 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744,753 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,260 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,252,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087,302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at $301,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $267,691.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,082 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $49.97. 14,059,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,075,191. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $243,109.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

