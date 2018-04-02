Head to Head Survey: Differential Brands Group (DFBG) versus Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ: DFBG) and Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Francesca's shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.4% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Francesca's shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Differential Brands Group and Francesca's’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Differential Brands Group $149.27 million 0.12 -$17.81 million ($0.99) -1.36 Francesca's $471.68 million 0.35 $15.56 million $0.52 9.08

Francesca's has higher revenue and earnings than Differential Brands Group. Differential Brands Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Francesca's, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Differential Brands Group has a beta of -1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca's has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Differential Brands Group and Francesca's, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Differential Brands Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Francesca's 0 5 1 0 2.17

Francesca's has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.01%. Given Francesca's’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Francesca's is more favorable than Differential Brands Group.

Profitability

This table compares Differential Brands Group and Francesca's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Differential Brands Group -7.14% -27.60% -6.74% Francesca's 3.30% 16.52% 9.72%

Summary

Francesca's beats Differential Brands Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Differential Brands Group

Differential Brands Group Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, denim jeans, pants, shorts, sweaters, knits, T-shirts, sportcoats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. It also offers denim jeans, pants, shirts, jackets, and other bottoms for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. The company sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and SWIMS brand outlet store, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. Differential Brands Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

About Francesca's

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer, which operates a chain of boutiques across the United States. The Company offers a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 671 boutiques in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and also served its customers through www.francescas.com, its e-commerce Website. The Company offers apparel, such as dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates. The Company provides jewelry, such as necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings. The Company offers accessories, such as handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches and hair accessories. The Company provides gifts, such as fragrance, candles, bath and body, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish and miscellaneous items. The Company operates its boutiques under the francesca’s brand.

