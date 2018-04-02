Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (FLQE) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,535 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.16% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLQE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQE stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

