Franklin Resources (BEN) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $33.36

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 1692619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

The stock has a market cap of $19,133.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous special dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

