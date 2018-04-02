Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Position in Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,980,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,847,000 after buying an additional 270,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,531,000 after buying an additional 258,310 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $27,660,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after buying an additional 151,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,284,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after acquiring an additional 148,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA stock opened at $147.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,368.62, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $140.83 and a 12 month high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.50 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In other news, Director Nathan J. Jones sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $125,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,810.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $334,790.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley set a $205.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Position in Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/franklin-resources-inc-buys-shares-of-68731-snap-on-sna-updated.html.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.