Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 109,329 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Acuity Brands worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,767,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,000,000 after buying an additional 415,908 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,755,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,004,000 after purchasing an additional 341,244 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,565,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,479,000 after purchasing an additional 196,874 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 886,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,866,000 after purchasing an additional 226,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $139.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.64 and a 12 month high of $209.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,868.01, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.16). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $842.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.97 million. equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

