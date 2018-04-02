Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,982 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,721,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,339 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 43,760,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,140,835,000 after buying an additional 2,092,528 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,470,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,174,000 after buying an additional 1,562,015 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,421,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,586,000 after buying an additional 1,488,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 19,558,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,892,000 after buying an additional 1,240,194 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $497,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52,903.61, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/franklin-resources-inc-sells-67982-shares-of-enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd-updated.html.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.