Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News headlines about Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Universal Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3847957260414 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

FT stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

The firm also recently declared a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in two asset classes: high yield bonds and utility stocks.

