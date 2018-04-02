Frazcoin Price Reaches $0.0032 (FRAZ)

Frazcoin (CURRENCY:FRAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Frazcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Frazcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Frazcoin has a total market capitalization of $30,892.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Frazcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006711 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001999 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Frazcoin Profile

Frazcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Frazcoin’s total supply is 9,904,042 coins and its circulating supply is 9,704,042 coins. Frazcoin’s official Twitter account is @FrazCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frazcoin’s official website is frazcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Frazcoin

Frazcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Frazcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frazcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frazcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

