Freicoin (FRC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $189.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $214,990.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Freicoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000352 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2012. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,601,201 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not possible to buy Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

