Freshpet (FRPT) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.03

Press coverage about Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Freshpet earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.2149955961686 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

FRPT traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. 23,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,865. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $578.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

