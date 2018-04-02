Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 18,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.35. 1,185,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,339,805. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $189,386.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

