Frontline (FRO) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.08

News articles about Frontline (NYSE:FRO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Frontline earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.46336653818 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $752.23, a PE ratio of -147.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Frontline has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 40.98%. analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. DNB Markets raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $7.00 price target on Frontline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Frontline (FRO) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.08” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/frontline-fro-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-08.html.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is a shipping company. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. Its tankers segment includes crude oil tankers and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 28 vessels owned by the Company (seven very large crude carriers (VLCCs), 10 Suezmax tankers and 11 Aframax/LR2 tankers); 13 vessels that are under capital leases (11 VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers); one VLCC that is recorded as an investment in finance lease; four vessels chartered-in for periods of 12 months, including extension options (two VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers); two VLCCs where cost/revenue is split equally with a third party (of which one is chartered-in by it and one by a third party); three medium range product tankers that are chartered-in on short term time charters with a remaining duration of less than two months, and five vessels that are under commercial management (two Suezmax tankers and three Aframax oil tankers).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.