FuckToken One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (FUCK)

FuckToken (CURRENCY:FUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. FuckToken has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $0.00 worth of FuckToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FuckToken has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One FuckToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00693046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00179165 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029272 BTC.

FuckToken Profile

FuckToken launched on June 2nd, 2017. FuckToken’s total supply is 70,856,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,144,264 tokens. The official website for FuckToken is fucktoken.com. The Reddit community for FuckToken is /r/FuckToken. FuckToken’s official Twitter account is @FuckToken.

Buying and Selling FuckToken

FuckToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase FuckToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuckToken must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuckToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

