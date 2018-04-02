FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Over the last month, Fujifilm’s shares have underperformed the industry. The company reported mixed results for third-quarter fiscal 2018. Quarterly revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The company’s choppy Document Solutions business remains a major cause of concern. Moreover, restructuring expenses might weigh over near-term margins as well. Also, headwinds such as adverse foreign exchange impact or intense industry rivalry might thwart the company’s performance in the quarters ahead. Over the last 60 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for both fiscal 2018 and 2019.”

OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,552.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is engaged in the development, production, sales and service of imaging solutions, information solutions and document solutions. The Company’s segments include Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, Document Solutions and, Corporate expenses and eliminations. The Imaging Solutions segment consists of photo imaging, and optical device and electronic imaging products.

