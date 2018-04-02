Fulton Financial Co. (FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $201.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.92 million to $202.40 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $184.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $201.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840.02 million to $845.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $897.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $887.92 million to $911.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $206.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 655,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,113. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $3,111.38, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,209,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,643,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

