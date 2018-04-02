Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. 655,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $3,111.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

