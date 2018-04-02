FUNCoin (FUNC) Trading Down 24.3% This Week

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, FUNCoin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One FUNCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. FUNCoin has a total market capitalization of $194,392.00 and $1,539.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.36 or 0.04397010 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003110 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001259 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012600 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007340 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00065917 BTC.

About FUNCoin

FUNCoin is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto. FUNCoin’s official website is www.funcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

