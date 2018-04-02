FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) Hits Market Cap of $143.13 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. FunFair has a total market cap of $143.13 million and approximately $745,998.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Bittrex, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00696495 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00177316 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038466 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029867 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,605,074,689 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, EtherDelta, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Gate.io and Upbit. It is not possible to buy FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

