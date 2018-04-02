FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) Market Capitalization Hits $137.01 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $137.01 million and approximately $923,120.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, EtherDelta and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00692033 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00161023 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033699 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030217 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,605,074,689 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta, OKEx, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Livecoin, Binance, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Upbit. It is not presently possible to buy FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

