Fusion Reaches One Day Volume of $339,919.00 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Fusion has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $52.72 million and approximately $339,919.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00027284 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,648,200 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is not currently possible to buy Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

