TSO3 Inc. (TOS) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of TSO3 in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TSO3’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on TSO3 from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TSO3 from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TSO3 from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered TSO3 from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.12.

Shares of TSE:TOS opened at C$1.05 on Monday. TSO3 has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$3.32.

In other TSO3 news, Director Richard Mark Rumble acquired 105,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$87,897.00.

About TSO3

TSO3 Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment.

