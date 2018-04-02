FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – Issued By Jefferies Group (NASDAQ:YIN)

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yintech Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst J. Wong now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74.

YIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Yintech Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yintech Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yintech Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

YIN stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.74, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.07. Yintech Investment has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.37 million during the quarter. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yintech Investment in the third quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yintech Investment in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yintech Investment by 56.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. Yintech Investment’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange.

