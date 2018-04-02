Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (TSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.25.

Shares of WPM opened at C$26.25 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$23.18 and a one year high of C$29.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

