Brokers Set Expectations for Eli Lilly and Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst J. Holford now expects that the company will earn $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.10. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a positive return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 target price on Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of LLY opened at $77.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $84,766.41, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Eli Lilly and news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $72,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $334,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $67,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,631,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,156,000 after buying an additional 2,133,606 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $163,570,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,857,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,719,000 after buying an additional 1,503,918 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,300,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,315,000 after buying an additional 1,031,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,783,000 after buying an additional 963,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

