G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media headlines about G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. G1 Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7596544651058 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

GTHX stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.86 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $42.78.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $75,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,578 shares of company stock valued at $358,510.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

