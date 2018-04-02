G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, March 15th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GTHX opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,196.86 and a PE ratio of -10.38. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $75,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,578 shares of company stock worth $358,510 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/g1-therapeutics-gthx-raised-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.