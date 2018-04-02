B. Riley Begins Coverage on Gaia (GAIA)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research note released on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gaia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 82.26%. analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 18.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “B. Riley Begins Coverage on Gaia (GAIA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/gaia-gaia-now-covered-by-analysts-at-b-riley-updated.html.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc, formerly Gaiam, Inc, is engaged in providing global digital video subscription service. The Company is a global digital video streaming service and online community delivering curated media to its subscribers in over 120 countries. It provides its members access to approximately 7,000 video titles.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.