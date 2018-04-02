GameUnits Price Reaches $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, GameUnits has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. GameUnits has a market cap of $174,942.00 and $77.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameUnits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GameUnits Profile

GameUnits (CRYPTO:UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits. The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy GameUnits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameUnits must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

