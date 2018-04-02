GameUnits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.00 (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One GameUnits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GameUnits has a total market cap of $189,809.00 and $50.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameUnits alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00666249 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006359 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003914 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003418 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087330 BTC.

GameUnits Profile

GameUnits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GameUnits

GameUnits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy GameUnits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameUnits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GameUnits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameUnits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.