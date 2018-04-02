Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gannett (NYSE:GCI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,763 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Gannett worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 39.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gannett has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gannett stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,125.98, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Gannett has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Gannett’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Dickey sold 19,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $202,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Zidich sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $286,788.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,673 shares of company stock valued at $804,778. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

