Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.25

Media headlines about Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Garrison Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.7431833959168 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

GARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. National Securities raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

Shares of GARS opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.32, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Garrison Capital has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Garrison Capital had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. analysts predict that Garrison Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.25” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/garrison-capital-gars-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.