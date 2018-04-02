Gas Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.74 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $15.32 or 0.00220351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Kucoin, Huobi and Gate.io. Gas has a total market cap of $153.28 million and $3.74 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00704592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00169465 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 16,681,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,005,246 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi, Exrates, Binance, Coinnest, Poloniex and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

