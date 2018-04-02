Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gastar Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS raised shares of Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eurobank EFG raised shares of Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Gastar Exploration from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gastar Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gastar Exploration by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 78,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gastar Exploration by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 88,528 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gastar Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gastar Exploration by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Gastar Exploration by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 921,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 180,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Gastar Exploration stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 1,803,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,261. The stock has a market cap of $151.07, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.67. Gastar Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.66.

Gastar Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

