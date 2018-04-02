Gatcoin Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Gatcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $6,098.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and EtherDelta. During the last week, Gatcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00692339 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00178529 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038331 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin. Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Gatcoin Token Trading

Gatcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

