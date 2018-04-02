Gatcoin (CRYPTO:GAT) Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Gatcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $4,396.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and COSS. During the last week, Gatcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00701004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000467 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00167898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Gatcoin Token Profile

Gatcoin launched on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io. The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

