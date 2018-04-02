Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTES. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,972.38 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

