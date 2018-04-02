General Electric (GE) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

General Electric (NYSE: GE) is one of 5 public companies in the “Electronic, electrical equipment & components, except computer equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare General Electric to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Electric and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric $122.09 billion -$5.79 billion 12.50 General Electric Competitors $53.19 billion $810.53 million 21.03

General Electric has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. General Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Electronic, electrical equipment & components, except computer equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of shares of all “Electronic, electrical equipment & components, except computer equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

General Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. General Electric pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic, electrical equipment & components, except computer equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 54.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. General Electric is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

General Electric has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Electric’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for General Electric and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric 5 11 3 0 1.89 General Electric Competitors 107 379 465 22 2.41

General Electric presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 38.47%. As a group, “Electronic, electrical equipment & components, except computer equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2.84%. Given General Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe General Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares General Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric -4.74% 11.60% 2.60% General Electric Competitors 5.41% 13.68% 4.91%

Summary

General Electric competitors beat General Electric on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; offshore wind turbines; solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry; and blades for onshore and offshore wind turbines. The Oil & Gas segment offers oilfield services, oilfield equipment, turbomachinery and process solutions, and digital solutions. The Aviation segment provides jet engines and turboprops; maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts; and additive machines, materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products, services, and manufacturing solutions for drug discovery, the biopharmaceutical industry, and cellular and gene therapy technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation and services. The Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; parts, integrated software solutions, and data analytics; software-enabled solutions; mining equipment and services; and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. The Lighting segment offers light emitting diode products; and energy efficiency and productivity solutions. The Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

