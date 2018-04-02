General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Electric from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Vetr cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $13.20. 18,275,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,978,773. The stock has a market cap of $117,041.13, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

