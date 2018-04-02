General Electric (GE) Stake Lowered by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,763 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in General Electric were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 21.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,375,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.4% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 775,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,588,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,756,000 after buying an additional 360,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 958,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “sell” rating and set a target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

General Electric stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

