General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS

UBS upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on General Mills to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $25,641.11, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in General Mills by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

