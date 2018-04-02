General Mills’ (NYSE:GIS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray restated their hold rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $61.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of GIS opened at $44.87 on Thursday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,641.11, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 274.5% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 322.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

